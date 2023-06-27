Angel David Hermosillo Rivera often interjected with displeasure during a sentencing hearing Tuesday in which a Kern County Superior Court judge sentenced him to 18 years and 4 months for sexually assaulting a woman three years ago while both lived on the streets.
Rivera, 38, said he should receive a lighter sentence, such as receiving post-release supervision or mental health diversion after he was convicted of two counts of sexual penetration with force, an attempted sex act by force, two counts of assault with an intent to commit rape by force or fear and two counts of sexual battery by a Kern County jury in July 2022.
His interruptions caused Judge John R. Brownlee to warn him any more outbursts would lead to removing him from the courtroom.
In January 2020, an off-duty probation officer found a woman, who was then 24 years old, covered in blood and feces in an alley near his Westchester home, on Alder Street. The woman reported to police she had been sexually assaulted by a man she didn't know, according to The Californian's previous reporting.
Police arrested Rivera after he was found collecting cans near that area. The defendant told police he was from Los Angeles and came to Bakersfield to attend Bakersfield College, previous reporting said. However, he slept outside near a downtown bowling alley.
The actions of Rivera, 38, left a victim feeling like she was "less than human" and that she would rather be dead than endure again what happened to her, said Deputy District Attorney Samantha Allen.
Rivera denied to police and during Tuesday's hearing that he was responsible for the crime. Brownlee noted he read letters explaining Rivera's actions that said the defendant suffered mental health problems and faced childhood trauma.
"I understand that he's had some difficulty in life but nonetheless we need to address his actions on this particular day," Brownlee said.
And then Brownlee sentenced him and adjourned the hearing.
After the hearing was over, Rivera continued to express his discontent.
"This is against the law," Rivera said, as deputies hauled him up out of his seat and out of the courtroom. "You guys will get in trouble for this."
