Angel David Hermosillo Rivera

 Courtesy Kern County DA's Office

Angel David Hermosillo Rivera often interjected with displeasure during a sentencing hearing Tuesday in which a Kern County Superior Court judge sentenced him to 18 years and 4 months for sexually assaulting a woman three years ago while both lived on the streets.

Rivera, 38, said he should receive a lighter sentence, such as receiving post-release supervision or mental health diversion after he was convicted of two counts of sexual penetration with force, an attempted sex act by force, two counts of assault with an intent to commit rape by force or fear and two counts of sexual battery by a Kern County jury in July 2022.

