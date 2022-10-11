Man gets life without possibility of parole in murder of ex-wife, her brother

A man who gunned down his wife and brother was sentenced Tuesday to life without the possibility of parole.
Moris Gilmete was found guilty of shooting 34-year-old Louise Abraham, the mother of Gilmete’s four children, and Carlos Abraham, 20 while they were drinking at their Union Avenue apartments in September 2019. Gilmete was also found guilty of recklessly evading a police officer and carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle after hopping in his car after the shooting and leading police on a high-speed chase on Highway 178.