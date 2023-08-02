A Kern County Superior Court judge sentenced a man to 75 years to life in prison Wednesday for killing a man outside an ampm gas station.
Andrew Barraza was convicted in May of first-degree murder and possessing a firearm as a felon. The 38-year-old defendant fired a gun three times at Javier Rodriguez, who ultimately died after getting shot once, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s office.
Barraza and Rodriguez left the ampm on South H Street and Brundage Lane around midnight in March 2020 to engage in a fist fight after apparently arguing inside the store, prosecutors have said.
Barraza fled in a car after shooting Rodriguez, prosecutors said. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies arrested him about two weeks later.
