Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A Kern County Superior Court judge sentenced a man to 75 years to life in prison Wednesday for killing a man outside an ampm gas station.

Andrew Barraza was convicted in May of first-degree murder and possessing a firearm as a felon. The 38-year-old defendant fired a gun three times at Javier Rodriguez, who ultimately died after getting shot once, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s office.

