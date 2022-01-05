Man gets 66 years in prison for kidnapping, sex crimes against Uber driver

A man was sentenced to 66 years to life in prison Wednesday for kidnapping and sexually assaulting his Uber driver, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Adrion Smart was found guilty of kidnapping for purposes of a forcible sex crime, carjacking, kidnapping and other charges in October.
Smart requested an Uber on Jan. 1, 2021, sexually assaulted the driver, pointed a weapon at him and forced him to drive. Smart then tossed the victim out of the car and took his car, wallet and phone, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office news release.
The Bakersfield Police Department attempted to catch Smart, during which the defendant led officers on a 7-mile chase. Smart then crashed the victim’s vehicle, the news release said.