Man gets 6 years in prison for stabbing man to death, injuring another

A man was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison for killing one man and injuring another by stabbing them in 2020.
Alan Oaks pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and assault with a deadly weapon in October. Charges such as first-degree murder were dismissed, according to the Kern County Superior Court.
The Kern County coroner’s office said Danny Wayne Barham, a 55-year-old Taft man, was stabbed Aug. 21 in Tupman along the 400 block of Moose Street. Deputies found and arrested Oaks in Oildale, according to previous reporting by The Californian.