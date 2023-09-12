Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A man convicted of killing his business partner was sentenced Tuesday to 53 years to life in prison.

Darnell Lucifer Pierce, 41, was convicted of first-degree murder, illegally having a firearm and ammunition and obstructing a police officer last month. A prosecutor argued Pierce was wearing a GPS ankle monitor in January 2021 and met with Mubarek Alnajar behind an apartment complex on Panama Lane. 

