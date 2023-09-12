A man convicted of killing his business partner was sentenced Tuesday to 53 years to life in prison.
Darnell Lucifer Pierce, 41, was convicted of first-degree murder, illegally having a firearm and ammunition and obstructing a police officer last month. A prosecutor argued Pierce was wearing a GPS ankle monitor in January 2021 and met with Mubarek Alnajar behind an apartment complex on Panama Lane.
Alnajar was shot and killed. Former chief assistant public defender Tanya Richard, who defended Pierce, said at trial that police didn't conduct a thorough investigation. There were other witnesses and suspects in the area, Richard added.
Pierce was once acquitted of murder in a controversial decision achieved by Peter Kang, who is now the Kern County Public Defender. Pierce was acquitted in 2007 of killing a woman who died in 1999.