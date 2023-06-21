A man was sentenced to four years in prison after investigators said he hit a woman sitting in a disabled car on the right shoulder of Highway 58 and killed her.
Gilberto Lopez Gallegos Jr., 31, was driving on Highway 58, west of Oswell Street, in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when he crashed into a car occupied by Tracy McPherson, 50, and Jessup B. Curry, 58. McPherson died at 2:15 a.m. Nov. 27, 2022.
Lopez Gallegos pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Two charges related to driving drunk and causing injury were dismissed, along with possessing a controlled substance.
California Highway Patrol investigators said previously Lopez Gallegos struck the back of the 1995 Ford Thunderbird in which McPherson sat and eventually his car overturned after it kept traveling west.