Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from late September.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A man was sentenced to four years in prison after investigators said he hit a woman sitting in a disabled car on the right shoulder of Highway 58 and killed her. 

Gilberto Lopez Gallegos Jr., 31, was driving on Highway 58, west of Oswell Street, in a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado when he crashed into a car occupied by Tracy McPherson, 50, and Jessup B. Curry, 58. McPherson died at 2:15 a.m. Nov. 27, 2022. 

