Frank Delvon Rankin image_500008014

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday a jury found a man guilty of sexually assaulting a girl for about eight years, with the abuse starting when the victim was 6 years old.

 Courtesy of Kern DA

A man who sexually abused a girl for nearly eight years, starting when she was 6 years old, was sentenced Monday to 30 years to life, plus 12 years. 

Frank Rankin, 36, was convicted of five felonies related to sex and sex acts with a minor. Prosecutors have said Rankin was a close family friend and intermittent roommate of the victim's mother. 

