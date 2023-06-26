A man who sexually abused a girl for nearly eight years, starting when she was 6 years old, was sentenced Monday to 30 years to life, plus 12 years.
Frank Rankin, 36, was convicted of five felonies related to sex and sex acts with a minor. Prosecutors have said Rankin was a close family friend and intermittent roommate of the victim's mother.
The defendant didn't have a reaction as he was sentenced by Kern County Superior Court Judge John Oglesby.
The sexual abuse that started in 2012 ended in 2020 once the victim's mother found a video depicting the sexual abuse, according to prosecutors.
