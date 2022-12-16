 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man gets 27 years, 8 months years for sex trafficking Highland High School girls

Kajuan Richardson image.png

A Kern County jury found Kajuan Richardson guilty of selling drugs to Bakersfield residents, including teenagers at a local high school and luring those minors into sex trafficking, according to a news release form the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

 Courtesy of DA's Office

A man was sentenced Friday to 27 years, eight months years in prison for forcing three Highland High School girls into sex trafficking by luring them with drugs.

“That’s a horrific lifestyle they were forced to live,” said Deputy District Attorney Tyson McCoy, who added one victim testified to having sex with hundreds of men. The Californian generally does not name victims of sexual assault.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases