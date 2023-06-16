Desiree Thompson

Desiree Thompson, left, and her mother, Sheri Smith, pose for a picture. Thompson was last seen Jan. 7, 2012.

 Courtesy of Sheri Smith

A man who murdered a California City woman 11 years ago was sentenced in Kern County Superior Court Friday to 25 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole. 

Jose Lara, 61, beat Desiree Thompson against his fridge in California City and stabbed her multiple times. He buried her in his backyard, where she was found by California City police last year in the 20300 block of 86th Street. 

