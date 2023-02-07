 Skip to main content
Man gets 2 years after crashing into woman, killing her

A man was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison for driving his pickup into a woman’s car on Alfred Harrell Highway and killing her.

David Alvarez, 28, kept a straight face as a Spanish interpreter translated a victim impact statement by a daughter describing the devastation she and her family felt upon learning of the death of Morgan Lafaye Barber, 56, of Bakersfield. The statement also described how Barber suffered.

