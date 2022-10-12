 Skip to main content
Man gets 15 years to life in prison for continual sexual abuse of child he knew

Tomas Tirado Mendoza.png

Tomas Tirado Mendoza

 Courtesy of the Kern County DA's office

A childhood is typically associated with carefree memories, but a Delano teenager said her younger years became marred after she was sexually abused for years, she wrote in a statement that was read Wednesday at the defendant’s sentencing hearing.

“I thought maybe if I prayed to God — or, if there was a God — it would stop,” the teen wrote. “So, I prayed every single night that he would stop. But, nothing was getting better.”

