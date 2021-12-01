Man gets 15 years for fleeing to Mexico after severely injuring woman in crash

A car crash Dec. 1, 2016, left a woman with a severe traumatic brain injury.
On the same day — five years later — the intoxicated man responsible was sentenced to 15 years and four months in prison.
“(We) felt relief,” said Todd Farnsworth, the father of crash victim Jourdan Farnsworth.
Esteban Gutierrez, 39, was sentenced to 12 years and eight months for a DUI and hit-and-run. Additionally, the defendant received two years and eight months for failing to appear for his felony charges.
Todd said that the length of Gutierrez’s sentence is inconsequential — his daughter will never be fully healed again. The collision left Jourdan — who previously had the surname Bacot — needing 24-hour care. Still, he expressed relief at how Wednesday’s results concluded the five-year saga and lifted a weight off his shoulders.
“(We are) happy with the results,” Farnsworth said.
Gutierrez was arrested in 2016. He pleaded no contest to a DUI causing bodily injury and a hit-and-run in February 2020. The 39-year-old was to be sentenced to 12 years, eight months in May 2020, but he never showed up to his hearing.
A warrant was then issued for Gutierrez's arrest.
The Kern County DA’s office, the Bakersfield Police Department and the U.S. Marshall Office found him in Tijuana, Mexico on Aug. 24 of this year and arrested him.
Todd said Jourdan has healed significantly from her injuries — she is re-learning how to swallow water again. He thanked everyone in the community for their support and prayers.
Jourdan Farnsworth's journey can be followed through her facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/prayforjourdan.