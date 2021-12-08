Man gets 15 years for attempting to smuggle fentanyl into prison, dangerous driving

A Kern County judge sentenced a man Tuesday to 15 years, four months in state prison for bringing fentanyl into a jail facility, unlawfully driving a motor vehicle and other charges, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Luis Massie, 30, was observed attempting to drive, and driving a stolen vehicle on two separate occasions, according to the release. On one occasion, he led police on a vehicle pursuit in north Bakersfield, in which he drove speeds reaching 75 mph and ran a red light.
After he was arrested, police found Massie attempting to smuggle 6.43 grams of fentanyl into a jail facility. Massie admitted he had previously sneaked in narcotics, according to the news release.
The 30-year-old was previously convicted of gang activity, the DA’s office said. Massie committed these crimes while on bail for another criminal case, the DA said.