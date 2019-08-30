A man was arrested on suspicion of several firearms-related charges early Friday, according to Bakersfield police reports.
Police located the man, Liodam Gonzalez, 27, using ShotSpotter technology, which uses audio technology to pinpoint the location of gunshots in a community. At 3:20 a.m. the technology picked up a series of 10 gunshots in the 1000 block of South Kern Street.
An investigation led police to to a residence on East 9th Street, where a search turned up a loaded 9mm handgun with a high-capacity magazine. The firearm was enhanced with an adapter to allow it to fire as a fully automatic firearm, police reports said. Other ammunition was also located on the premises.
Gonzalez was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an automatic weapon, possession of a high capacity magazine, reckless discharge of a firearm, gang participation and several other firearm related violations. He was booked into the Kern County jail.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.
Brilliant. Nice assortment of charges. Pals n very very close friends in prison cannot wait to say hi.
All that noise n hurrah. For what? Another job well done.
