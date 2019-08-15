A man who was found unresponsive outside of his car in June died of a heat stroke, according to the Kern County Coroner.
Alfredo Zavaleta Jr., 38, of Bakersfield was found unresponsive on a city sidewalk at Shellabarger Road and Pepita Way in west Bakersfield on June 5. Zavaleta was taken to Mercy Hospital Southwest where he died the next day.
The Coroner ruled Zavaleta's death an accident.
