Man found in orchard south of Bakersfield in suspected homicide

The body of a man, the victim of a suspected homicide, was discovered in an orchard south of Bakersfield Tuesday morning, according to deputies.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body in the 1300 block of E. Curnow Road at 7:06 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the department. Homicide detectives went to the scene and found a man with trauma to his head and upper body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

