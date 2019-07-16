The 19-year-old man who was found dead at Lake Isabella July 3 was identified by the Kern County Coroner.
Hugo Esquivel, 19, of San Bernardino went missing June 16. He was one of two who went missing that day after jumping into the river at Keysville South.
Ivan Esquivel, 16, was found by a member of the public about a half mile downriver from Keysville.
The cause and manner of Esquivel's death will be released at a later date.
