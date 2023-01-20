 Skip to main content
Man found in chimney evaded police before questioning began

A man who climbed down a chimney and was rescued by county firefighters slipped authorities while police were investigating, according to a Bakersfield Police Department spokesman. 

Bakersfield Police Department officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop early Tuesday evening in the area of Camino Primavera and Pacific Drive, but an occupant fled on foot, BPD Sgt. Robert Pair said. Officers searched for two hours but couldn't find the man. 

