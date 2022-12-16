 Skip to main content
Man found guilty of shooting at people walking in downtown Bakersfield

A Kern County jury found Derrick Lamonte guilty of shooting two people several times while they walked in downtown Bakersfield.

A Kern County jury found a man guilty of shooting two people several times while they walked in downtown Bakersfield.

Three people were walking along 19th Street outside Hart Hotel in March 2021. As they reached M street, they noticed Derrick Lamonte Rice walking behind them and tried to get away. 

