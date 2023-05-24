 Skip to main content
Man found guilty of shooting at girlfriend at least 9 times, killing her

A Kern County jury found a man guilty Wednesday of shooting at his girlfriend at least nine times and killing her, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office. 

Samuel Brown was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Shavonna Wilson after shooting her at a motel parking lot. Law enforcement officers tracked down Brown the same day but the defendant didn't stop and led police officers on a chase, a news release said. 

