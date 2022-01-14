Man found guilty of sexually assaulting two children

A Kern County jury convicted a Bakersfield man of six counts of child molestation against two separate victims Friday, according to a Kern County D.A.’s Office news release.
Shawn Durrell Weems Jr. was found guilty of sex crimes against a 5-year-old and an 11-year-old, according to a news release from District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.
Weems arrived in Bakersfield in 2018, which is when the crimes first took place, according to the release.
The crimes were first reported to the Bakersfield Police Department on May 15, 2020, according to officials, who then investigated and arrested Weems.
Sentencing is set for Feb. 15, before Superior Court Judge Charles Brehmer. Weems Jr. faces a maximum sentence of 63 years to life in prison, as well as mandatory sex offender registration.