Man found guilty of selling drugs to minors, luring them into sex trafficking

A Kern County jury found Kajuan Richardson guilty of selling drugs to Bakersfield residents, including teenagers at a local high school and luring those minors into sex trafficking, according to a news release form the Kern County District Attorney’s Office issued Tuesday.

Kajuan Richardson had an “illegal drug business” from November 2021 to February 2022 in which he would use the app Snapchat to sell his drugs to many, including those between 14 to 17 years old, the news release said. Through this operation, Richardson would induce minors into sex trafficking and use the internet to “sell his victims online and in local motels,” the news release added.

