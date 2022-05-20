Man found guilty of second-degree robbery, shooting

A Kern County jury convicted a man this week of robbery and shooting at an car with people inside of it.
Raymond Anthony Rojas was found guilty of one count of second-degree robbery and one count of shooting at an occupied vehicle, as well as firearm allegations and a great bodily injury allegation alleged, for the July 17 shooting of a 23-year-old man. The jury also found Rojas guilty of additional charges, including being a felon in possession of ammunition and firearms on two separate occasions and possession of a stolen vehicle.
On the day the crime was committed, the victim drove to an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in the Oildale area. After parking his vehicle in a parking space, the victim, who was seated in the driver seat, took money out to lend to another occupant in his car.
Rojas parked his vehicle immediately behind the victim’s vehicle, blocking the victim, and approached the driver side window while holding a firearm. Rojas pointed the firearm at the victim and other occupants of the vehicle while the windows were rolled up and demanded the victim’s money. After several demands, Rojas shot through the closed driver-side window, and the shot struck the victim in the left leg, shattering his femur.
Police officers found Rojas to be in the illegal possession of two firearms, over 300 rounds of live ammunition and a stolen vehicle.
Rojas is expected to face a potential sentence of more than 50 years to life in prison at his June 28 sentencing.