Man found guilty of murdering his ex-wife, her brother

Kern County jurors found a man guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, recklessly evading a police officer and carrying a concealed firearm Friday in the deaths of his ex-wife and her brother.

Moris Gilmete killed the mother of his four children, 34-year-old Louise Abraham, and her brother Carlos Abraham, 20, while drinking with a group of neighbors at their apartments on Union Avenue in 2019. Defense attorney Gary Turnbull was seeking a second-degree murder conviction for his client, not claiming his client was innocent but rather was intoxicated when the crime occurred.

