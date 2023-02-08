 Skip to main content
Man found guilty of impregnating 13-year-old girl

A Kern County jury found an 18-year-old guilty Wednesday of impregnating a 13-year-old girl.

Joseph Poindexter initiated a sexual relationship with the girl, who learned she was pregnant soon after, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies learned the girl was pregnant and collected DNA samples.

