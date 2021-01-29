A man was found guilty of felony charges of human trafficking, pimping and pandering stemming from a human trafficking incident at the Desert Star Motel in Bakersfield.
According to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Rayshoun Miller faces a potential sentence of up to 40 years in prison and lifetime sex offender registration as a result of the conviction.
The news release states that the case began in February 2019 in Fresno, when Miller and another man, Marshai Roberson, induced a female victim to become a prostitute at the Desert Star Motel, 516 S. Union Ave.
The news release said Miller promised to take care of the victim’s 3-month old child if the victim went to Bakersfield to earn money for Miller through prostitution. Upon returning to Fresno, Miller beat the victim and refused to return the child, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office said.
Soon after, the victim decided to stop engaging in prostitution, according to the news release. When she tried to leave the Desert Star Motel, Roberson withheld the victim's property and told her the only way to leave was to earn back the money that had been spent on her.
The victim then contacted a friend who notified Homeland Security, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office said. The Bakersfield Police Department and Homeland Security went to the motel, found the victim in one of the rooms and began an investigation.
Roberson was found in a separate room of the motel. He was arrested and has entered a plea to a felony human trafficking violation, according to the news release.
The Desert Star Motel has been in the news of late.
A multi-agency task force descended upon the facility last week because of an alleged human trafficking operation, which was described by Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer as “a modern-day brothel.”
A search warrant was executed Jan. 21 and 15 prostitutes and three pimps were found at the property.