Man found guilty of gang-related murder

A Kern County jury found Angel Gonzales guilty Tuesday of first-degree murder, three felony assault charges, participating in a street gang and possessing a firearm by a felon.

The Uptown Bakers criminal street gang threw a house party on Baylor Street in northeast Bakersfield in April 2017. A gang member left the party to buy products from an am/pm on Mount Vernon and Columbus Street, a Kern County District Attorney’s Office news release said.

