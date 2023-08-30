Three jurors cried as a court clerk read the guilty verdict Wednesday in the ice-pick death of the defendant’s girlfriend of one month.
Daniel Gunnarsson, 23, was found guilty of first-degree murder and mutilating a corpse by sexually touching Katie Pham, 21, after she died in May 2021. He didn't react as the verdict was read.
The jury of nine women and three men reached a verdict at 10:23 a.m. Wednesday after getting the case mid-afternoon Tuesday. The three crying women rubbed their faces with tissues and didn’t look directly at Gunnarsson.
Deputy District Attorney Samantha Allen said Gunnarsson stabbed Pham's head more than nine times with a 10-inch ice pick because he was jealous. Jurors could also choose second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter.
The RV garage where Pham died was smeared in blood as she lay prone with her clothes pulled off her. Gunnarsson was also covered in blood.
But Gunnarsson's attorney, Lexi Blythe, said he didn't act out of jealousy. She also said Gunnarrsson didn't kill Pham, but if jurors did believe he was responsible, she requested a voluntary manslaughter verdict.
Gunnarsson wasn’t in the right state of mind, Blythe argued. Witnesses described him as suicidal prior to the incident, she said.
"You've obviously been emotionally involved in the case," Judge Brian M. McNamara said when dismissing the jurors.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 25.
