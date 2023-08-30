Three jurors cried as a court clerk read the guilty verdict Wednesday in the ice-pick death of the defendant’s girlfriend of one month.

Daniel Gunnarsson, 23, was found guilty of first-degree murder and mutilating a corpse by sexually touching Katie Pham, 21, after she died in May 2021. He didn't react as the verdict was read.

