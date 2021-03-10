Man found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder

A man was found guilty of one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in Kern County Superior Court on Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Jose Gonzalez was also found guilty of being a previous felon in unlawful possession of a firearm.
The conviction stems from an incident that occurred Nov. 5, 2015 when Gonzalez and two accomplices drove to a trucking company in Arvin, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Upon arrival they called for two men inside the building to come outside, the DA said. Gonzalez attempted to kidnap one of the men before shooting him in the head. One of Gonzalez’s accomplices then shot and killed the other man with a shotgun, according to the news release.
The man shot in the head survived and a witness notified law enforcement which led to an investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
A warrant was issued for Gonzalez’s arrest in July 2016, but he was not apprehended until June of 2020 when he was spotted back in Kern County.
Gonzalez later acknowledged that he had been “on the run for five years.”
He was identified via eyewitness testimony as well as DNA evidence, the District Attorney’s Office said.
The case was presented by Deputy District Attorney Gina Pearl.
Gonzalez faces up to 89 years-to-life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for April 8.