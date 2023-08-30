Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A Kern County jury convicted a Ridgecrest man of first-degree murder Monday in the ice-pick death of his girlfriend of one month.

Daniel Gunnarsson, 23, was also found guilty of mutilating a corpse by sexually touching Katie Pham, 21, after she died in May 2021. He didn't have a reaction as the verdict was read. 

