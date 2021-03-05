Man found guilty of false imprisonment, felony domestic offenses

A man was found guilty of false imprisonment and felony domestic violence charges stemming from an incident when he attacked his girlfriend last summer, according to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Jason Quigley was also convicted for a misdemeanor charge for possession of drug paraphernalia, in Kern County Superior Court on Friday.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, on June 27 Bakersfield Police Officers contacted a woman hiding in the bathroom of a business on East Truxtun Avenue. She told officers that the defendant, Quigley, was under the influence of drugs and thought that a black SUV was following them on the road back from Taft, the news release stated.
The woman said Quigley brandished a knife at her and told her to “call them off,” the District Attorney’s Office said. He then punched the victim in the face while driving at a high rate of speed.
Quigley grabbed the woman by the hair as she attempted to jump out of the moving vehicle, the DA said. The woman was able to eventually escape and called 911.
Later that night, the defendant went to the victim’s home where he was held at gunpoint by family members until officers arrived. He was arrested in possession of two methamphetamine pipes and two folding knives, the DA said.
Quigley also had a prior serious/violent “strike” conviction as well as a previous domestic violence conviction within the past seven years, the DA said.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 4, when Quigley faces a sentence of up to 19 years in prison.