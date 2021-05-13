Man found guilty of eight felony charges following shooting in Wasco last year

A Kern County jury found a man guilty of eight felony charges stemming from a shooting that occurred last year in Wasco.
According to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred August 9, 2020 and involved an assault against the brother-in-law of defendant Jose Luis Perez. Kern County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a ranch property in Wasco, where witnesses and the victim said that Perez pointed a loaded firearm at the victim and threatened to kill him. Perez then drove away and fired numerous rounds from his vehicle, the news release stated.
He would then return to the property and attempted to stab the victim, according to the DA’s Office. Perez then fled to his girlfriend’s residence where he hid the firearm. The news release stated that upon his arrest, Perez was found to be in possession of a gun, ammunition and methamphetamine.
The DA's Office said that Perez was found guilty on assault with a semiautomatic firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, negligent discharge of a firearm, malicious discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, and possession of methamphetamine while in possession of a loaded firearm.
The DA’s Office said that Perez is facing a potential sentence of 25 years to life plus 29 years four months, due in part to two prior “strike” convictions for robbery and assault with a firearm on a peace officer.
Sentencing is scheduled for June 11 in Department 2 of the Kern County Superior Court.