Man found guilty of domestic violence, crimes against children

A Kern County jury found a man guilty of assault, child cruelty, weapons charges and domestic violence on Wednesday.
On July 25, Jaime Celestino Hernandez was arguing with the victim inside their apartment when Hernandez armed himself with a semi-automatic firearm, followed the victim into their bedroom and fired a shot at the victim. The bullet narrowly missed the victim’s head, passing through the walls of the kitchen and a closet.
The proximity and location of the four young children in the apartment at the time of the shooting put them at risk for serious injury, according to a news release from the Kern County D.A.’s Office announcing the conviction.
After the shooting, the defendant further assaulted the victim and prevented her from calling 911. He then fled the scene and discarded the firearm at a neighboring apartment, according to the release.
Sentencing is set for Feb. 24 before Judge John Lua. Hernandez faces a maximum prison sentence of 36 years and 4 months.