Man found guilty of child molestation charges

A Kern County man was found guilty of multiple child sex offenses on Thursday.
According to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Jeremy Westheimer was found guilty of two counts of child molestation, including a lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14 and sodomy of a child under 16 years old.
The case stemmed from incidents between 2009 and 2015, when Westheimer had contact with the victim as an after-school tutor at an apartment complex, as a teacher’s aide at Standard Middle School, and while living at a residence near the victim’s home, the DA’s Office said.
The news release stated that Westheimer engaged in various acts when the victim was between 12 and 15 years old.
The molestation was discovered in April 2016, when the victim reported that Westheimer had committed these acts when the victim was between 10 and 15 years old.
The jury found insufficient evidence for additional charges that alleged sexual acts while the victim was between 10 and 11 years old. The jury also found Westheimer not guilty of additional charges alleging sexual acts had occurred with a second child in an unrelated incident in 2015.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 6 before Superior Court Judge John Somers. Westheimer faces a maximum sentence of 8 years and 8 months in prison and mandatory sex offender registration.