A man was found guilty Tuesday of the 2014 murder of his 3-month-old daughter.
According to a news release from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Eddie Leyva was found guilty of second-degree murder and faces a potential sentence of 15 years to life in prison.
Adenalie Leyva was found dead at an apartment on L Street on Oct. 30, 2014. According to the DA’s Office, she had been dead for several hours and suffered more than 16 rib fractures, bacterial pneumonia, a massive kidney infection and sepsis. She was also severely malnourished and dehydrated, the DA said.
Medical personnel determined that Adenalie suffered the injuries over a span of two weeks, the DA said. Her parents, Eddie Leyva and Vanessa Wolfe, were charged with causing direct injuries to Adenalie as well as allowing her to suffer for weeks.
Vanessa Wolfe was found guilty of second-degree murder in November 2019. A mistrial was declared in the case of Eddie Leyva when some jurors considered information outside of what was presented at trial.
A retrial of Eddie Leyva began Sept. 3. Following Tuesday's conviction, sentencing for Leyva is scheduled for Oct. 26.
