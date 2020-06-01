Raul Dominguez has been identified as a homicide victim during a Sunday night shooting on East California Avenue.
According to the Kern County coroner’s office, Dominguez was shot around 9 p.m. in the 800 block of East California Avenue. He drove to the 200 block of East California Avenue where he was found dead in his car by Bakersfield Police Department officers.
BPD said an another man was in the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Chad Garrett at 326-3504 or BPD at 327-7111.
