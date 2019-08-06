The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was found deceased inside a parked car Monday.
At approximately 7:15 p.m, BPD responded to the 2600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue to assist with a medical aid call. A man was found deceased inside a car parked in a strip mall parking lot.
Foul play is not suspected at this time, but the Kern County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the man's death. His identity will be released at a later time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BPD at 327-7111.
