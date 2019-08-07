The man found dead inside a silo in Shafter was smothered to death, according to the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Allen Jeffrey Stracener, 26, of Bakersfield was found in the 18000 block of Zerker Road. The Coroner could not determine the manner of Stracener's death.
The time and date of the incident that led to Stracener's death are still unknown by investigators.
