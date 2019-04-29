A man was found dead in a residential structure fire at the 1800 block of Corrientes Street on Saturday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred at approximately 10:21 p.m., which is also noted as the male’s time of death in the Sheriff’s Office’s report.
The name is being withheld pending positive identification and the notification of the next of kin.
