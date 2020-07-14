Bakersfield Police officers found a man dead Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a vacant business in the 2700 block of O Street.
Officers were making a welfare check on an unresponsive subject at about 3:14 p.m. and found the man dead, according to a BPD news release. The death doesn’t appear to be suspicious and investigations personnel has taken over the case, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
