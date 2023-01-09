Man found dead in field outside Arvin

A man was found dead Wednesday in open fields near Arvin, the Kern County coroner’s office said Monday.
He was found near Bena Road around 6:42 a.m. The coroner hasn’t released the man’s identity or how he died.
Updated: January 9, 2023 @ 3:58 pm
Updated: 1/5/23