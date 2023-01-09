 Skip to main content
Man found dead in field outside Arvin

A man was found dead Wednesday in open fields near Arvin, the Kern County coroner’s office said Monday.

He was found near Bena Road around 6:42 a.m. The coroner hasn’t released the man’s identity or how he died.

