The Kern County coroner's office on Wednesday identified a man who was found dead in a vehicle that caught fire in Caliente.
Frank Hickman, 83, of Lodi, was found at 4:11 a.m. June 11 in the vehicle on westbound Highway 58 east of Bena Road, the coroner reported.
The cause and manner of death are pending, and the California Highway Patrol is investigating.
