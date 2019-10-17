A man found dead Saturday in a backyard in Bakersfield has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Zachariah Jade Watson, 24, of Bakersfield was found in the 1000 block of Terrace Way on Oct. 12.
Bakersfield Police officers initially believed he was the victim of a shooting, but an investigation revealed he did not suffer a gunshot wound, according to a BPD news release.
The cause and manner of Watson's death will be released by the Coroner's Office at a later time.
