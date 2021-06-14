Man found dead from stabbing, police investigating suspected homicide

A man was found dead in the 3000 block of Wilson Road from an alleged stabbing incident early Monday morning.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area at around 12:26 a.m. for reports of screams and a subject on the ground. Upon arrival, they located a male victim of an apparent stabbing. He was declared dead at the scene, BPD said.
His identity was not immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective Alexander Paiz at 661-326-3846 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.