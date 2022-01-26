Man found dead from shooting on M Street

Bakersfield Police Department officers reported a man was found dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning on the ground in the 900 block of M Street.
Officers responded to the location for a welfare check around 7:55 a.m. and found the man deceased. Homicide detectives have since taken over the investigation. No suspect information was immediately available, and the identity of the decedent has not yet been released.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.