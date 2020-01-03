A 76-year-old man was found dead in a north Bakersfield home Friday afternoon, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called for a victim suffering from a gunshot wound at around 2:20 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Chester Avenue.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
