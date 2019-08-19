A 31-year-old man from Los Angeles who was not wearing a flotation device was found dead in the Kern River on Saturday, and another man still remains missing, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 1:40 p.m. Saturday, KCSO deputies responded to reports of a man floating in the river near Keysville. The man, Xavier Americo Jovel Aguilar, was found about a mile down the river at Wallow Rock by deputies.
At about 6:55 p.m., deputies were called for reports of a 32-year-old man who fell in the Kern River near the mouth of the canyon and was swept downstream.
Bakersfield Search and Rescue also responded and conducted a search. Search efforts resumed Monday morning.
KCSO reminds the public that even though water levels have gone down, the Kern River is still very dangerous. Those who visit the river are encouraged to use appropriate safety measures.
