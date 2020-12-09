A man was found dead after his car left the roadway and crashed down a rocky embankment off of Highway 178, west of Democrat Road.
According to a news release from the California Highway Patrol, the man’s car was spotted by a Kern County Sheriff’s Office helicopter at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
CHP said an investigation determined that the man was driving sometime after midnight on Monday, westbound on Highway 178, when his car veered off the roadway. The man was ejected from the car and suffered fatal injuries, CHP said.
The family of the man reported him missing later that day to the Sheriff’s Office.
CHP said it was unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the accident and that the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 396-6600.