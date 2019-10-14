The Kern County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Cooley Dr. and Eucalyptus Dr. on Sunday and discovered a man in his 20's dead after being struck by a train.
The person has not been identified and KCSO is working with BNSF Railroad police on the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.